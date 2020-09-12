Press Releases

Fountain Gate Chapel in Sakumono supports Adjei Kojo State School for the Deaf

Pastor Isaac Mensah (L) presenting the items to Isaac Arthur (R), Proprietor of Adjei Kojo School

As part of its annual support to the vulnerable in society, Fountain Gate Chapel Glory Pastures, Sakumono has donated food items and cash to the Adjei Kojo State School for the Deaf.

The items which included bags of rice, cooking oil, bags of gari, bags of sugar, soft drinks, toiletries, and cash amount were donated to the school.



According to the Senior Pastor of the Church, Pastor Isaac Mensah, the donation is in line with the church’s annual commitment to support the vulnerable in Ghana. “The Bible says in Proverbs 19:17 that whoever is kind to the poor, hence our resolve as a church to reach out to the needy.”



“The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought hardships to such vulnerable groups, as a result, we must all come together and support the poor and needy in our communities," Pastor Mensah added.

Speaking during the presentation, Proprietor of Adjei Kojo State School for the Deaf, expressed his gratitude to Fountain Gate Chapel Glory Pastures, Sakumono for the kind gesture.



“We want to appeal to other groups for their support to keep the school running successfully,” he stated.



Fountain Gate Chapel Glory Pastures, Sakumono has over the years supported institutions like the Teshie Orphanage, Akuse Prisons, Hospitals, among others.

Source: Fountain Gate Chapel

