Four million citizens to be connected on rural connectivity project – Ursula Owusu

Minister for Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu Ekuful has said some four million citizens will be connected on the rural connectivity project.



The project which forms part of government efforts to extend voice and data services to all unserved and underserved rural communities’ government has already commenced with the construction of 2,016 solar powered cell sites.



Speaking at the launch of the Ghana.Gov platform, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the project will also facilitate a national roaming service and enhance voice and data connectivity to millions of rural dwellers.

“We are also in the process of implementing a rural connectivity project to link the unserved and underserved areas of the country within the next two years. Some 4 million citizens will be connected to voice and data telephony services in the remotest parts of our country."



“Smart investment in infrastructure will improve access to the latest technology, result in greater availability of affordable and reliable broadband connectivity and broader adoption of digital technologies across the entire country as we are determined to promote digital inclusion and leave no one behind,” the minister added.



Meanwhile, Madam Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said plans are underway to secure the data to be generated through the use of the Ghana.gov platform.



“The Ministry is also assiduously working through the Data Protection Commission and National Cyber Security Centre to safeguard and secure every personal detail,” she noted.



“User feedback is important and an integral part of the growth and efficiency of this platform, so we encourage everybody to take advantage of this intervention and make good use of it. It will in the short, medium and long term benefit all Ghanaians directly and indirectly,” the minister continued.