Freda Duplan joins ZEN petroleum board of directors

Freda Y. Duplan

ZEN Petroleum Ltd, a market leader in the supply of high quality petroleum products to the industrial and retail sectors in Ghana, announces the appointment of Mrs. Freda Yahan Duplan to its Board as an independent Director.

Mrs. Duplan is a noted Ghanaian corporate leader with almost three decades of working experience with the Nestlé Group, having risen to become the first African woman to be appointed as CEO and market head in the Nestlé Group as well as the first woman and Ghanaian Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana Limited.



Her International roles held with Nestlé included Managing Director of Nestlé Pakistan Limited and Head of Nestlé Business Services in Manila, Philippines.



In a statement on her appointment, Mrs. Duplan said, “Over the years, ZEN Petroleum has emerged as an exemplary Ghanaian company prioritising quality of service, global safety standards and competitive pricing, while putting the customer first.



The company has become a shining beacon of what an indigenous company can achieve, with focused leadership and a committed workforce. I am excited to join the ZEN family and contribute towards its continued evolution”.



Speaking on behalf of the company, ZEN’s Board Chairman Mr. Tutu Agyare said, “At ZEN, we recognise that people are at the heart of our success and we are constantly on the lookout for the best talent and leadership to scale our business to its full potential.

For this reason, we are elated to have Mrs. Duplan join us as an independent member of the Board.



He added, “Her proven track record in working with diverse teams to unlock their potential has resulted in the success of all the businesses under her leadership, particularly in markets with unpredictable economic landscapes.



She is truly a master of corporate transformation, and we look forward to even more growth under her watchful and strategic eye”.



Under the leadership of Mrs. Duplan, Nestlé Ghana received a number of awards including, “The most diversified company of the year” and “Baby food manufacturing company of the year” from the Ghana Export Promotion Authority.



During this period in Nestlé Ghana she was also an executive member of Business Associations such as Ghana Employers Association, Association of Ghana Industries and the Swiss Chamber of Commerce.

Currently she Chairs the Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Ghana and is a founding member of Executive Women Network (EWN).



In 2020 ZEN celebrates 10 years of operations, having attained an enviable status as one of the Top 4 OMCs in Ghana and as a market leader in the supply of fuel and lubricants to mines across the country.



Notably, ZEN grew its non-mining business by 70% in 2019 and continues to expand its retail presence in Ghana with 25 stations now operational across the country.

Source: ZEN Petroleum Limited

