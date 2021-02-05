Free ‘Cheezzy Pizza’ at ParkNwatch today

Cheezzy Pizza

Source: HypeFlix Drive-in

It is the month of love and organisers of your popular Friday night movie hangout, HypeFlix Drive-in #ParkNwatch, are in the mood to show some love to its loyal patrons.

To guarantee a hyped experience, early birds for Friday’s event get free pizza from ‘Cheezzy Pizza’ who are the new partners for #ParkNwatch.



The second edition of the Drive-in ParkNwatch comes off today at the Ghana Club at 6:45PM.



HypeFlix Drive-in #ParkNWatch has also returned with its delicious menu, offering classic Ghanaian dishes like hot night Waakye, crispy yam chips, chicken wings and Kelewele and mysterious cocktails powered by Good Day Energy Drink.



The Good Day Monster was a hit last week, now introducing Happy Ending, the attraction for the night.



There will be many giveaways including free cocktails and others.

This year, Hype.UP has added private viewing sessions to its offerings. You can now book the venue exclusively for you and your friends only with a minimum of 10 cars (20 people)



At ParkNWatch, you get to enjoy quality time from the comfort of your car which is also in line with COVID-19 protocols.



Call 055-758-7624 or visit www.http://www.hypeup.biz/ and make a booking. Limited spaces available!



This event is powered by Hype.UP, sponsored by Electroland Ghana Limited with support from Caution Cocktails, Good Day Energy Drink, Cheezzy Pizza, Citi TV, Citi FM, Waakye Yiri and 57 Open-air Cinema.

Source: HypeFlix Drive-in