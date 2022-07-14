Free SHS an innovative programme, it must be protected - IMF

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has described one of government's flagship programmes - Free Senior High School as innovative.



IMF said Free SHS needs to be protected, therefore, the Fund will ensure the efficiency and sustainability of the flagship education policy.



The team on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, concluded its initial visit to Ghana after the Government of Ghana run to them for a financial bailout.

“We are still at an early stage in the discussions, but we believe that the free Senior High School (SHS) is an innovative policy that needs to be protected,” the Fund stated in its FAQs after the conclusion of the team’s visit on Wednesday.



It further said the IMF-supported programme would aim at protecting the vulnerable in society, as well as creating conditions for inclusive growth.



“In general, IMF-supported programmes seek to boost social spending while encouraging both efficiency and sustainability," the Fund stated.



The Free SHS policy was implemented in 2017 and it aims to take out the element of cost as a barrier to education.



The introduction of this policy has increased average enrolment in SHSs from about 800,000 in 2015 to 1.2 million in 2021, with the double-track system.

The Free SHS programme since its inception has been financed from the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) of petroleum revenues and the general government coffers/Consolidated Fund.



However, the policy has been bedevilled by financial challenges and delays in the supply of food to schools.



