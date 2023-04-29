1
Free SHS and other policies must be up for a review to save the economy – Economist

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chartered Economist, Emmanuel Amoah-Darkwah has advised the government to review all existing flagship programmes in the face of the economic challenges we face as a people.

In an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Frontline, he stated that policies such as free SHS and other policy interventions should be reconsidered in light of the current economic crisis.

When asked if the economy would crash if the IMF negotiations failed, he said, "I would not be a doomsday prophet and say the economy will crash. But we must do everything possible to ensure the success of the negotiations”.

He stated that Ghana is in an economic crisis and that as a nation, we must act. If you ask me, I believe that addressing the challenge should begin with the flagship programmes. If we believe that the free SHS, planting for food and jobs and other programmes should be reviewed, we should make that decision. If we believe ex-gratia should be eliminated, we must do so. If we have to reduce the size of government in these difficult times, let us make this difficult decision”.

"The government had announced plans to review free SHS, so what is the latest on that?” he asked.

The government would be able to provide us with an update, including the cost and what would be revised. It doesn’t hurt for the government to shrink. Some ministries should be combined in order to reduce recurring expenses. More importantly, we must address procurement issues and corruption-related activities. These are trying times, but it was past time for the government to make difficult decisions to address them.”

