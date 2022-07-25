Free SHS will not be reviewed, government will continue to fund it - Finance Minister

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the funeral

Source: GNA

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has denied claims that the flagship free senior high school policy is not under review.

The minister states that government has placed human capital development at the core of our national transformation efforts since 2017.



He said the government has invested GH¢5.3 billion to enable 1,261,495 Ghanaian children to access secondary education under the Free SHS programme at the end of 2021 to improve access to education.



Out of the 571,892 registered JHS candidates, 555,353, representing 97.1 percent, were placed into SHS this year.

"We are aware of reported challenges in accessing and transporting food for students in SHS and we are fixing it...In response, we have engaged stakeholders and devised a programme that ensures that schools will not be disrupted and our students are well-fed. Government has also recently completed 17 additional projects including classroom blocks, dormitories, staff bungalows and libraries as part of infrastructural expansion in Senior High Schools. To deal with the record increases in student numbers," he said.



"Mr Speaker, we shall not compromise on President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to giving all our children the opportunity to be educated from kindergarten to university, without the ability to pay to be a hindrance. Free Secondary and TVET education are not under review. We will continue to fund them and we will continue to improve them,” he added.



On the Ghana School feeding programme he said, “Mr. Speaker, thanks to taxpayers, since January, 3,620,468 pupils in 10,832 public basic schools have been fed with one hot meal every school going day in the first half of the year under the Ghana School Feeding Programme. The programme provides employment for 32,496 caterers. School feeding programme remains an important initiative that keeps our children in school and provides jobs and incomes for several people, mainly women.”