xxxxxxxxxxx

Freemasons donate equipment worth GHC280,000 to Noguchi for coronavirus fight

The District Grand Lodge of Ghana has presented medical equipment comprising two specialized Ultra-Low Freezers and One thousand PCR test Kits to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

The equipment valued at about 280,000 cedis was presented by representatives of the District Grand Lodge of Ghana led by the District Grand Master, Isaac Owulaku Hood.



In a short address, Right Worshipful Isaac Owulaku Hood explained ‘the District Grand Lodge is part of a worldwide body of Freemasons who operate under the United Grand Lodge of England, the Premier Grand lodge.



The Ghana district was inaugurated 89 years ago and is made up of members from a cross-section of the Ghanaian Society. The District he then explained boasts of the oldest lodge in the Country, Gold Coast Lodge, formed in 1863’.



The Right Worshipful, District Grand Master then said “seeing the threat that Covid-19 posed to our dear nation Ghana, Freemasons of the Ghana District set up a charity fund since one of the principal tenets of Freemasonry is Charity, specifically aimed at supporting the Institute which is at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.”

On his part, Director of the Institute, Prof Abraham Kwabena Annan expressed their gratitude to the District Grand Lodge of Ghana explaining the PCR test kits will go along way to boost testing for covid-19 and critically needed Ultra-Low Freezers will be used to store biological samples.



He further stated that the equipment would also help in the storage of specimens which could be used for current and future research and aid in the development of vaccines. He also stated that given the generosity of the Freemasons, the NMIMR would be happy to share the donation with their sister research organizations, the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research (KCCR) as arrangements are on hand to deliver one ultra-low Freezer to KCCR.



In his closing remarks, the District Grand Master, Mr. Hood wished the institute well and expressed the hope that there would be another opportunity for the District Grand Lodge to be of assistance.

Source: Raymond Acquah

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.