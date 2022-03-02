Freight forwarders charged to support port reforms

Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen

Port reforms to enhance government's revenue mobilisation

Ports and harbours ought to be anchored on digitalization, Trade Minister



Digitisation helped customs achieve revenue target, Alan Kyerematen



Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has urged freight forwarders to embrace port reforms as support for government’s revenue mobilisation efforts.



According to him, these reforms are hinged on economic growth and job creation but will not be achievable without the support of various players and stakeholders of the economy.



These he said will boost Ghana’s international trade market.



The minister made these calls in a speech read on his behalf by one of his deputies, Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, at the first Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association of Customs House Agents (ACHAG) at Peduase in the Eastern region.

He was speaking on the theme, “Digitalisation of Customs Process, a Tool for Revenue Mobilisation.”



“The development of an efficient and integrated multi-modal infrastructure, supported by energy, water systems and Information and Communications Technology (ICT), would enhance the country’s competitiveness in the promotion of intra-regional trade.”



Continuing he noted that, modern and efficient ports and harbours ought to be based on digitalisation.



This has been helpful to the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in achieving its 2021 target in spite of adverse effects on businesses and international trade by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It is commendable to note that ACHAG and other related trade associations have supported the government in the digitisation reforms of our ports and harbours,” the Minister said.