From 'Bofloat' seller to business mogul: McDan narrates his journey to the top

McDan celebrates birthday with inspirational video



Babies as they say are a delight to families when they are born. However, one thing for sure is that they have zero control over the families they are born into.



While some babies are born with silver spoons in their mouths consequently lending them to having a smooth life and succeeding wealth, some end up in average families where they have to struggle to make it in life.



Such is the story of now business mogul, Dr. Daniel McKorley (alias McDan) who had very humble beginnings in his quest to succeed in life.

Delivering the opening address at the Grand Finale of the Season 1 of the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge (MEC) in 2020, the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group narrated a story of how he switched several professions while growing up as a young man.



According to him, he once sold ‘bofloat’ and kerosene at a point in time before moving into other professions like being a bus conductor (trotro mate), pupil-teacher and labourer to make ends meet.



“Starting from the streets of Labadi as a young man. Selling kerosene and bofloat. I was once a driver’s mate…Accra-Madina-Accra [route]. I was once a pupil-teacher. I was once a construction labourer. If you can carry blocks more than me then you are strong. But today God has given me something special and this is what I am sharing with the next generation. If I don’t do it posterity will judge me,” he said.



Dr. McKorley reshared the short video clip on his Facebook timeline to mark his birthday [June 16] with a caption to encourage young adults.



“If you’re reading this, I just have a little something to share with you: don’t ever let anyone tell you that it can’t be done. My past has not defined me, destroyed me, deterred me, or defeated me; it has only strengthened me and allowed me to build impactful businesses.

“So let my story be a lesson to you: you're all capable of reaching the highest heights if you put your passion, attitude, intellect and the relationships you build with people to the test. If you can dream it, you can do it,” he wrote on his Facebook page.



Dr. Daniel McKorley is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies which is a Ghanaian transportation and logistics company with operations in freight forwarding for land transports, sea freight, air freight and contract logistics.



