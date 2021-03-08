Frytol launches 'You deserve to be well' campaign on National Women's Day

Wilmer Africa Ltd Head of marketing, Patience O. Mpereh

Source: Wilmer Africa Ltd

“As women, we must stand up for ourselves, for each other, for Justice and for all” – Michelle Obama. All across the world, people are keen to see women rise to receive the full recognition they deserve, today’s woman is empowered to be more and do more. That is why this year’s National Women's Day is themed ‘Choose to Challenge’ an indication that a ‘challenged world is an alert world, and from challenge come change’ the change which women should represent, stand for and work towards.

Women are passionate about getting things done; they juggle so much - from raising responsible children to taking care of their homes, being great wives and working careers to cause social change and the cause of our world; the reason for the phrase “WONDER WOMEN”. It is for the achievements and satisfactorily performing these duties and adequately attending to these responsibilities that women tend forget themselves and their very wellbeing. It is with this awareness that Frytol is pleased to announce the launch of ‘YOU DESERVE TO BE WELL’ campaign.



‘It is clear that in the daily lives of women; whether single ladies, wives, or mothers; women are enduring achievers in pursuit of a better tomorrow, to make the world around us a better place. Every woman has a desire to manage and balance everything (family, profession, taking care of children etc) and to also live her life to the fullest. Often times, we strive to be superwomen, but some days can be overwhelming. The lack of time, support or energy can sometimes throw us off balance. How to balance our family responsibilities with professional work; how to gain some me-time when all the social roles need to be fulfilled; or how to be confident in ourselves when everyone around is questioning our choices... Society judgements together with daily balancing can also generate a sense of frustration and helplessness.



The good news is that Frytol which we all know as cholesterol-free oil and have been using to cook for several years cherishes and cares about the people we serve and therefore commenced a journey to provide encouragement & awareness around wellbeing and to offer Ghanaian women the support to take care of their wellbeing. We believe that despite all the challenges and responsibilities Ghanaian women face, “WE DESERVE TO BE WELL”, to be physically healthy and mentally strong to be there for our families & also pursue the ideal world we believe in’ Patience O. Mpereh (Head of marketing- Wilmer Africa Ltd).

Frytol understands that Wellness means different things to many people. To one it means to sleep well, to another it means having a me-time every week, to others it is the ability to juggle work and spend time at the gym to get in shape. Wellness could mean eating healthy, to someone wellness is being able to actually take off her wig here for her scalp to receive fresh air without anyone judging her and someone else said for her, it’s about eating all the ice cream and cake she wants without growing fat. Whatever it is, Frytol says; CHOOSE YOUR WELLNESS and go at it!!



‘Women are built for survival...trust the process and trust yourself more’ – Theresa Ayoade (C.E.O – Charterhouse)



‘CHOOSE TO BE WELL’ campaign is a Frytol initiative.

Source: Wilmer Africa Ltd