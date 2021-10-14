Fuel: Use GH¢948m PSRL balance to cushion consumers now - ACEP to govt

Executive Director of ACEP, Benjamin Boakye

The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has said the government should “immediately” apply the estimated accumulated balance of GH¢948 million in the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy (PSRL) account to cushion petroleum consumers instead of waiting for parliament, which is currently on recess, to grant a two-month suspension of the PSRL “when there is accumulated cash to assuage the suffering of the consumers immediately”.

ZERO-RATING THE PRICE STABILISATION AND RECOVERY LEVY FOR TWO MONTHS ONLY QUESTIONS THE EFFICIENCY OF THE LEVY



ACEP has taken note of a press release from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) dated Monday, 11th October 2021, announcing the decision to zero the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy on petrol, diesel, and LPG for two months.



The NPA’s press release comes on the back of recent public agitations over upward fuel price adjustments at the pump to reflect the surge in crude oil prices on the global market and the depreciation of the cedi. For the ordinary consumer of petroleum products in the country, any reduction in prices should be welcomed. However, the decision to zero the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy (PSRL) for the next two months calls into question the efficiency of the levy and the delivery of its purpose.



The Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy (PSRL) was established in 2015 under the Energy Sector Levies Act, 2015 (Act 899). Section 5 of Act 899 prescribes the purpose of the levy:

5. (1) The Minister shall cause to be opened and maintained an account to be known as the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Account for the purpose of receiving money realised from the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy.



(2) Money in the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Account shall be used



(a) as a buffer for under-recoveries in the petroleum sector;



(b) to stabilise petroleum prices for consumers; and



(c) to subsidise premix and residual fuel oil.



The prices of a litre of petroleum products have increased by about 33 per cent this year. These increments introduce a significant cost burden for the productive sector and the average Ghanaian. Addressing this will require pragmatic interventions from the government which goes beyond the PSRL. This situation calls for a holistic review of the downstream price mechanics through the dual regulatory spectrums; taxes and levies from the government. margins and market failure on the part of the NPA.



Petroleum products have become the easiest avenue to tax within the last decade, with the periodic introduction of new taxes and upward adjustment of existing ones. The practice ignores the context of a country without an efficient social intervention for transportation. As a result, petroleum taxes impose a regressive burden on the average Ghanaian. On the part of the NPA, there are impositions of margins that have outlived their usefulness; the BOST margin, Fuel Marking margin and Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF) margin. The worst part, the collection of the margins and levies has not been optimal, leading to losses from theft by some OMCs in excess of GHS1billion annually.

From the foregoing, we recommend that; 1. Government should immediately apply the estimated accumulated balance of GHS948 million in the PSRL Account to cushion petroleum consumers. 2. Government should ensure that GRA improves the efficiency of revenue collection from the levies to allow the reduction of levies to further cushion consumers. 3. Government should take steps to review the margins, taxes, and levies regime for petroleum products to eliminate those that have outlived their usefulness.



Benjamin Boakye Executive Director