Fuel allocation for all gov’t appointees cut by 50 percent – Ofori-Atta

The government has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to cut fuel allocations for all political appointees by half.
Presenting the 2023 budget statement on November 24, 2022, the Minister said “All MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs are directed to reduce fuel allocations to Political Appointees and heads of MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs by 50 percent.
“This directive applies to all methods of fuel allocation including coupons, electronic cards, chit systems, and fuel depots.
“Accordingly, 50% of the previous year’s (2022) budget allocation for fuel shall be earmarked for official business pertaining to MDAs, MMDAs and SOEs,” he added.
