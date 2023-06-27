Fuel companies lament over 7.6m litres of fuel stuck in tanks due to Tanker drivers’ strike

A fuel tanker

The Tema Fuel Company has lamented the loss of revenue as a result of the declared sit-down strike by the Ghana National Tankers Drivers Union.

According to the Head of Finance and Stock at the Tema Fuel Company, Nana Adwoa Kumi Duah, over 7.6 million litres of fuel are stuck in their tanks.



“We have an empty track that was supposed to be loaded today as a result of the tanker driver union strike, which means that we have lost revenue. Additionally, when we load the big tanks, we create space for the vessels to discharge their products into the tank. If we are not loading, then we are not able to create the space, and the vessels will have to lie down for longer periods than anticipated,” she was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



The Ghana National Tanker Drivers Union has declared a nationwide sit-down strike to demand rehabilitation works on various roads near fuel depots across the country.



According to the Union, the strike is not a sabotage against the government.



“What we are doing, we are not trying to sabotage the government, we are not politicians, we are not talking politics, we all have our individual political opinions. We want to save Mother Ghana from what is happening,” the Regional Chairman of the Union was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:

















SSD/FNOQ