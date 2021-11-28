Fuel price hike: Public transport operators suspend plans to embark on strike

Sun, 28 Nov 2021 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Commercial Transport Operators have rescinded their decision to embark on a sit-down strike effective Monday, November 29, 2021, following a meeting of all eighteen Transport Unions.
Addressing Journalists in Accra earlier this week, General Secretary of GPRTU Godfred Abulbire explained that the strike was called off following an assurance by the Minister of Transport that a reduction in fuel prices will be announced next Tuesday.
Mr.Abulbire said the Union will meet again on Thursday, December 2, 2021 to decide on the next action after the government’s response to their plea to reduce fuel prices.
