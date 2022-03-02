Fuel price hikes: Cabinet commences deliberations over probable fuel subsidies

Fuel prices have cross the GH¢8 mark on March 1, 2022

Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has said the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) have submitted a proposal on the recent price increase in petroleum products to the Minister of Energy for the consideration of Government.



This he disclosed In an interview on the Joy Business report monitored by GhanaWeb.



The Deputy Minister in the interview said, “his Minister upon receipt of the proposal have submitted same to the Minister of Finance and is expecting that after review by the Minister of Finance, whatever recommendations will be tabled for cabinet consideration and approval”.

He further added that we all ought to begin the conversation regarding subsidies because whatever decisions are take; any subsidy payment will have to be paid for when the issue of price at the global level reduces.



Touching on when a final decision could be made by Cabinet, Egyapa Mercer said, “it’s an ongoing process that has commenced and being deliberated upon, so NPA will come out with the best decision that will be in the interest of all.” The Deputy Energy Minister, however, hinted the recommendations before Cabinet, includes the suspension of the deregulation policy which could enable government to gain more control over fuel price hikes.



Meanwhile, the prices of petroleum products have since the beginning of this year increased by about six times already.



This has impacted the cost of goods and services in the country with consumers grappling to pay for more for fuel products at various pumps. Also, as a result of ongoing tensions in Europe, coupled with the impact of COVID-19 on oil demand and supply chain constraints, Ghana’s local currency, the cedi has significantly been witnessing depreciation against other major trading currencies.