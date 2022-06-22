Fuel price hikes not a new phenomenon, government has no strategy – John Jinapor

John Jinapor is former Deputy Energy Minister

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, has noted that fuel price hikes have been an issue of old but government has not put in the necessary measures to deal with the situation.



He said, “we knew this was coming," adding that "this information is not a new phenomenon. Since last year even before post-Covid, we knew we had challenges.”



A latest Bloomberg report has noted that fuel shortage may hit Ghana as the central bank rations dollars after the surge in oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Speaking in an interview on Joy FM Jinapor queried the government’s strategy for dealing with the fuel issue.

“In all these situations, the critical question is what is the government’s position? What is the government’s strategy? What is the government’s plan for the future?"



“I don’t mind even if I have to sacrifice for one month or two months, but do we have light at the end of the tunnel or it is going to be the same situation where we keep increasing fuel prices and blaming it on the currency when we know that our currency has fallen by over 25% this year alone. Fuel prices have increased about 100% this year alone, inflation is about 30%. This is an economic problem,” he stressed.



He also stated that the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) should be revived adding that the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company should be duly equipped.



“What are we doing with Tema Oil Refinery? Ghana produces more than 200,000 barrels of crude oil daily. In all the petroleum agreements, we have the right to exercise that right to keep that crude here and process it,” he explained.



Meanwhile, the Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi, has assured that stakeholders are working to avert the looming danger of fuel shortage.



