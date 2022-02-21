Fuel price increment: Let's consider efficient transit buses to cut 'waste' - Kokofu advises

Fuel prices are selling at almost GH¢8 per litre

The cries of Ghanaians about fuel price increases seem not to cause any changes as the prices keep soaring high from time to time.

Recently, fuel prices are almost reaching GH¢8 per litre and with this going on, transport operators are compelled to increase transport fares which invariably will burden some passengers.



Not only is this current price increase affecting commercial vehicle drivers and passengers, it is also a burden to some private vehicle owners.



In respect of these challenges, there is an ongoing public outcry for government to either stabilize or reduce the fuel prices.



As the government works around the clock to find solutions to this petrol price problem, the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu is of the view that Ghanaians also have a role to play in ensuring the fuel prices do not hike up any further.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme Friday morning, Henry Kokofu noted that a lot of people are not using fuel productively and this negatively impacts the petroleum sector.

He, therefore, advised vehicle owners and drivers in the country to conserve fuel by being economical in its usage.



Citing some of the things he would have Ghanaians to either stop or check, he stated that it's not all the time that people should drive to every place.



"What can we do positively to reduce the expenses? Some factors are for us to conserve fuel. We must put it into productive use. Secondly, while you're not servicing your cars and as it turns old, its consumption rate also goes high. When you spark your car and revs the engine, while the smoke is coming out of the car (exhaust pipe), your money is also wasting away...''



"...if we can, we should consider mass transport (like Aayalolo) and public transit buses efficiently . . ." he said.



This, among other factors he believes would help remedy the petrol situation in Ghana.