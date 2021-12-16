Fuel prices begin to decrease as Total reduces price to GH¢6.65p

File photo a fuel pump

Reduction in fuel price attributed to fall in international crude prices

Goil reduces its prices to gh¢6.70p



Transport operators want taxes on petroleum scrapped



Some Oil Marketing companies have begun the reduction of fuel prices at the pumps.



This comes after international crude oil prices have seen some decreases in recent times.



Total has taken the lead with the reduction to sell petrol and diesel GH¢6.65 pesewas from the previous GH¢6.80p.

It is expected that Total’s move will compel the other oil marketing companies to also adjust their prices.



Fuel prices have seen various increments in recent times due to the increase in international crude prices.



The Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners withdrew its services a few days ago to protest the continued existence of some taxes on fuel products which has resulted in high prices at the pumps.



This left many commuters who use their services to and from their various destinations stranded. They later suspended the strike after a meeting with the government.



Head of Communications at the GPRTU, Abbas Imoro stated that after a crunch meeting between government and transport operators, the government had directed GOIL to reduce its prices to provide some relief to commercial drivers.

He added that the government also committed to reviewing taxes on fuel in the 2022 mid-year budget.



However, GOIL in a press release said claims of government interference in its decision to reduce fuel prices, is false and unfounded.



According to GOIL, the reduction of its prices is an internal decision and had no external influence from the government.