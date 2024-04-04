Fuel prices go up again with petrol selling at GH¢14.15 per litre, GH¢14.74 for diesel

File photo of fuel pump

Petroleum consumers in the country are expected to witness another hike in prices of products effective April 4, 2024.

This comes after the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) reversed its decision to suspend the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy (PSRL) on the price build-up of petroleum products.



In a letter dated April 3, 2024, and copied to various stakeholders in the oil marketing and distribution industry, the regulator [NPA] directed them to apply 16 pesewas per litre of Petrol, 14 pesewas per litre of Diesel and 14 pesewas on every Kg per Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).



In the wake of this, state-owned Oil Marketing Company, GOIL has adjusted its prices of petrol and diesel selling at GH¢14.15 per litre and GH¢14.74 per litre respectively.



The price adjustment, according to GOIL took effect on April 4, 2024.



It is expected that other OMCs in the country will also adjust their prices to align with the directive issued by the NPA.

NEW FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE THURSDAY 4TH APRIL , 2024 AT 8AM PROMPT.



SUPER XP RON95 - GHC 14.15



DIESEL XP - GHC 14.74 pic.twitter.com/vFtqqLvCXO — GOIL (@GOIL_Official) April 4, 2024

MA/NOQ