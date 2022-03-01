Fuel prices hit GH¢8 per litre

Transport operators to pay more for fuel
Upward adjustment of fuel prices earlier projected by COPEC, IES
Prices of crude oil a contributing factor to increase in fuel prices
Some Oil Marketing Companies have begun adjusting the prices of fuel at various pumps as projected by analysts.
A photo gone viral on social media shows that Total oil is now selling a litre of diesel and petrol at GH¢8.290.
This upward adjustment was earlier projected by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) and the Institute of Energy Security (IES).
They attributed the upsurge in petroleum products to the sharp increase in brent crude, gasoline, and gasoil on the international market.
Also, the depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar is another contributing factor in the increase in fuel prices.
Currently, there is a 7.42% increase in brent crude, 9.46% increase in gasoline, and 8.52% increase in gasoil.
