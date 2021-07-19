Fuel prices may remain stable in the second pricing window of July – IES

Price of fuel is expected to remain stable

The Price of fuel on the local market will remain stable in the second pricing window of July, the Institute of Energy Security (IES) is projecting.

The IES noted that within the first pricing-window of July 2021, the majority of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) maintained their prices of petroleum products at the pump and the national average price of fuel per litre at the pump is still pegged at GHS5.97 for both Gasoline and Gasoil.



“For this pricing-window, Zen Petroleum, Benab Oil, Cash Oil, Goodness Oil, Top Oil and Frimps Oil sold the least-priced fuel on the local market according to the IES Market-Scan,” it said in a statement.



Touching on the world oil market, IES stated that for the window under assessment, international benchmark, Brent crude price averaged about $74.98 per barrel mark representing a 1.35% increase from the previous window's average price of $73.98 per barrel mark.



It said the first pricing window of July saw some volatilities in the price of the international benchmark Brent Crude propelled mainly by the fallout from the OPEC+ meeting at the beginning of the month.



Oil prices were in reverse gear within the period due to the spat from the OPEC+ meeting which had UAE blocking an agreement by the bloc on an increase in production output.

The IES asserted that the UAE's intention is in response to its request for an increase in its baseline production in direct relation to their investment and upgrade in their production infrastructure. “This, they believe is crucial to enable them increase their oil production before demand slumps again. The spat caused oil prices to rise above the $77 mark, the highest since 2018,” the statement added.



It continued that “The strong signs of a demand recovery in Asian markets from particularly China and India also influenced the price increments in this window coupled with the bullish report from the US Energy Information Administration of an increase in US Gasoline consumption.



“Gasoline and Gasoil prices as monitored on Standard and Poor’s global Platts platform show that price of the international commodities Gasoline (Petrol) and Gasoil (Diesel) experienced marginal differences within the period. Gasoline saw an increase in price by 2.88% to close the window at $714.77 per metric tonne from an earlier $694.78 per metric tonne in the previous window. Gasoil price also increased by 0.01% to close trading at $597.35 per metric tonne from the earlier window's price of $597.30 per metric tonne.”



On the local forex, IES said the data it collated from the Foreign Exchange (Forex) market shows the Cedi depreciated against the U.S. Dollar by 1.39% trading at GHS5.85 to the US Dollar from the previous window's GHS5.77 to the US Dollar.



The IES, therefore, said with the 1.35% increase in price of the International Benchmark- Brent crude together with the 2.88% increase in price of Gasoline, the 0.01% increase in Gasoil price and the 1.39% depreciation of the local currency against the US Dollar; it projects a slight upward adjustment in the price of fuel on the domestic market at the various pumps, particularly for Gasoline (Petrol) but the existing competition between the various OMCs will cause many others to, however, maintain their prices from the previous pricing window.