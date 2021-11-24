Fuel prices to drop by December 2021 - NPA

National Petroleum Authority

Ghanaians are to expect some cushioning in the next pricing window

Government blamed for the incessant increase in fuel prices



Transport operators have threatened to strike over high fuel prices



Head of Pricing at the National Petroleum Authority, Abass Ibrahim Tasunti, has assured of some price reduction in fuel prices in the next pricing window in December 2021.



According to him, Ghanaians would enjoy some cushioning after many months of upward adjustments of fuel prices due to the increasing rate of petroleum products on the international market.



“We have seen the international market and we believe prices would come down by the next pricing window. Ghanaians should thus expect price reduction in the next window,” he said in an interview with 3FM.

The next pricing window is expected to be in the first week of December this year.



Meanwhile, Executive Director for the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Nana Amoasi VII, in an interview with Citi Fm on Tuesday, November 23, cited poor governance and policies by government as a major factor of the increase in petroleum prices.



He said Ghanaians should be buying fuel at GHC6 per litre if government or managers of the economy do the right things.



According to him, the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar significantly affects the price of fuel in Ghana, but a lot of other variables come into play in setting prices of petroleum products, which he believes government’s intervention can help solve.



“If we can and we understand fuel prices work, the price for fuel should not sell for more than 6 cedis per litre,” he said.