0
Menu
Business

Fuel prices to increase by almost 7% in September – IES

FUEL PUMP Fuel pump

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Institute for Energy Security has projected an increase in fuel prices by 5% and 10%, translating to about GH¢70p increase in the current price from September 2022.

The increase is, however, attributed to the continuous depreciation of the cedi against major trading currencies particularly the dollar.

“Whereas the price of petrol has fallen by 5.87% and that of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by 3.28% on the world market, the Institute of Energy Security (IES) projects that prices of these products would rise at the pumps. For diesel, the 6.48% increase in price will further increase the rate of price jump in September (2022),” as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

The price of Brent crude is selling at $109 per barrel.

However, a liter of petrol is currently selling at a little over GH¢11 and GH¢13.70 for diesel at various fuel pumps.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Anyidoho vows to thwart Asiedu Nketia's NDC Chairmanship aspiration
Top judges paid as low as GH¢7,509 for auction cars - AG's report
Labianca owner not an appointee of Akufo-Addo - Sam Okudzeto
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Related Articles: