2
Menu
Business

Fuel prices to rise again – IES

Fuel Prices Are Expected To Increase Marginally Fuel price increases

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Fuel may see a significant increase in price from rising international prices and domestic shortages in the second pricing window of May, according to the Institute for Energy Security (IES).

“For the rest of May 2022, the 7.64% rise in Gasoline price, 1.90% rise in Gasoil price, and the 6.05% rise in the price of LPG on the international market will push local market prices higher,” IES said in a release on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Although the Cedi appreciated by 0.28% against the dollar, prices of Gasoline, Gasoil and LPG may still see an upward adjustment, IES has predicted, barring any intervention from the government.

Meanwhile, in the first pricing-window of May 2022, the price of fuels saw increases on the local market, in response to the rise in prices on the international market.

Most Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) increased the price of Gasoil by at least 5% to reach Gh¢11 plus per litre at their pumps.

The current national average price for Gasoline remains at Gh¢9.41 per litre, while Gasoil is pegged at Gh¢11.12 per litre. This is an increase of 7.34% increase from the previous Gasoil average price of Gh¢10.36 per litre.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Akufo-Addo has ‘endorsed’ Alan Kyerematen – Hopeson Adorye
10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024
Related Articles: