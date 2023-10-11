Fuel reservoir that suffocated 3 technicians for PBC, not us – COCOBOD

COCOBOD CEO, Joseph Boahen Aidoo

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has asserted that the fuel reservoir that suffocated three technicians during maintenance works on Monday, October 9, 2023, worked with the Produce Buying Company (PBC).

While denying that the reservoir was not owned and managed by COCOBOD, it said PBC was a limited liability which is neither a division nor subsidiary of COCOBOD.



In a press statement sighted by GhanaWeb Business, COCOBOD said, “The said fuel dump tank is owned, used and managed by Produce Buying Company (PBC), a limited liability company which is neither a division nor subsidiary of COCOBOD. The exercise that the technicians were engaged to undertake has absolutely nothing to do with COCOBOD.”



“Our preliminary investigations have further revealed that the relevant security and regulatory agencies are fully involved in the matter to ascertain the cause of the unfortunate incident and put in place measures to forestall future occurrences,” it added.



The three technicians; Michael Ashie, Jonathan Kokroko, and Paul Ocloo, were part of a five-technical team that were hired to maintain the reservoir on the premises of the COCOBOD’s Koforidua office.



