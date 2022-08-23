Fufu pounders threaten to strike over GH¢15 wage

Fufu

Fufu pounders in the Central Region have threatened to embark on strike if their wages are not increased.

Members of the Central Regional Fufu Pounders Association stated that the GH¢15 they receive as payment for work done daily is “very bad”.



In a 3News report sighted by GhanaWeb, the workers called on their employers to increase their wages else they will boycott the work in the coming days.



“The work is hard but the pay is not good. So right now, we want to tell our leaders to help us to demand an increment. If we were working in Accra, we would be getting GH¢50 or GH¢70 every day but here, we are paid GH¢15. It is not good. If they increase it for us, we will work for them very well. We want them to increase it to GH¢60 or GH¢70,” members of the association told journalists in Twi.



They did not state exactly when the strike will happen.

SSD/IA