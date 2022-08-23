1
Menu
Business

Fufu pounders threaten to strike over GH¢15 wage

Fufu Light Soup Fufu

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fufu pounders in the Central Region have threatened to embark on strike if their wages are not increased.

Members of the Central Regional Fufu Pounders Association stated that the GH¢15 they receive as payment for work done daily is “very bad”.

In a 3News report sighted by GhanaWeb, the workers called on their employers to increase their wages else they will boycott the work in the coming days.

“The work is hard but the pay is not good. So right now, we want to tell our leaders to help us to demand an increment. If we were working in Accra, we would be getting GH¢50 or GH¢70 every day but here, we are paid GH¢15. It is not good. If they increase it for us, we will work for them very well. We want them to increase it to GH¢60 or GH¢70,” members of the association told journalists in Twi.

They did not state exactly when the strike will happen.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech below





SSD/IA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Related Articles: