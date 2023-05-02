1
Menu
Business

Fulani herdsmen destroying our farmlands – Farmers

Fulani Herdmen Blue File photo of a herdsman

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Concern Farmers Association of Bechem in the Tano South municipality of the Ahafo region has called on government and traditional leaders to intervene in the destruction of their farmlands by Fulani herdsmen.

The farmers claim they have been unable to reap the benefits of their labour because herdsmen are destroying their farms by grazing with their cattle.

According to a letter signed by the Association’s executives, the farmers are dissatisfied with how the Fulani herdsmen are destroying their farm produce with their cattle.

They claimed that they had sent a series of complaints to the municipal police command for the past three years, but all efforts to protect their farmland had been futile, necessitating the involvement of Nananom and the MCE to quickly act on the situation to ensure the Fulani herdsmen work by law and order or be forced to leave the community for peace to prevail.

Mr. Alex Tempoah, vice Chairman of the Concern Farmers Association of Bechem (CFAB), stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the activities of the Fulani herdsmen must be addressed.

He stated that ignoring farmers’ concerns could result in financial hardship.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
National Cathedral US registration address leads to 'fraudulent' location - Ablakwa reveals
Here are Ablakwa's five new National Cathedral 'bombshells' after US trip
National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians