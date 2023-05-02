Fulani herdsmen destroying our farmlands – Farmers

File photo of a herdsman

Concern Farmers Association of Bechem in the Tano South municipality of the Ahafo region has called on government and traditional leaders to intervene in the destruction of their farmlands by Fulani herdsmen.

The farmers claim they have been unable to reap the benefits of their labour because herdsmen are destroying their farms by grazing with their cattle.



According to a letter signed by the Association’s executives, the farmers are dissatisfied with how the Fulani herdsmen are destroying their farm produce with their cattle.



They claimed that they had sent a series of complaints to the municipal police command for the past three years, but all efforts to protect their farmland had been futile, necessitating the involvement of Nananom and the MCE to quickly act on the situation to ensure the Fulani herdsmen work by law and order or be forced to leave the community for peace to prevail.

Mr. Alex Tempoah, vice Chairman of the Concern Farmers Association of Bechem (CFAB), stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the activities of the Fulani herdsmen must be addressed.



He stated that ignoring farmers’ concerns could result in financial hardship.