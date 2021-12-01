Fulfil promises made in the 2021 budget - Agric sector to government

Agriculture sector in Ghana

Challenges in the agric sector can be resolved up to 20% if govt fulfils promises

Agribusiness Chamber awards outstanding farmers



1.5 million cedis to be disbursed to farmers in 2021 budget



Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Agribusiness, Anthony Morrison, has accused the government of failing to implement promised policies in the 2021 budget.



Speaking at the 4th edition of the Ghana Agribusiness Excellence and Leadership Awards, Mr Morrison indicated that should the government and successive governments commit fully to fulfilling promises made to the sector, challenges in the agricultural sector will be addressed marginally.

“We think that a lot of investments is required in the industry which is highly critical to our food security and recently it is clearly stated in the intelligence report and I agree with them. Most governments have not been able to commit 100 percent to their promises which I think that if that is adhered to, our challenges in the industry will be reduced by 20 percent.”



As part of policy measures for the agricultural sector mentioned in the 2021 budget under the Ghana Cares Programme, there would be extended support of 1.5 million Ghana cedis to farmers under the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme for the procurement of fertilizer, seeds, extensive services, among others.



Government further stated that it would support farmers through the Rearing for Food and Jobs programme and arrange financing facilities for poultry farmers and rice millers.



According to the chamber, these will increase the growth rate of the sector and solve its challenges if fulfilled.

Anthony Morrison, however, urged stakeholders to develop the right policies and approaches to reap the benefits of the free trade agreement fully.



“AFCFTA has come to stay, and it is for us as a country to design our strategy and look out for our comparative and competitive advantages in addressing various challenges that we face.”



The awardees commended the organizers of the awards ceremony for highlighting the achievements of players in the agricultural industry, adding that it is time for the spotlight to be put on agribusinesses to encourage young people to show interest and engage in improving agric and food security in Ghana.



Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Agribusiness, Anthony Morrison, has accused the government of failing to implement promised policies in the 2021 budget.

Speaking at the 4th edition of the Ghana Agribusiness Excellence and Leadership Awards, Mr Morrison indicated that should the government and successive governments commit fully to fulfilling promises made to the sector, challenges in the agricultural sector will be addressed marginally.



“We think that a lot of investments is required in the industry which is highly critical to our food security and recently it is clearly stated in the intelligence report and I agree with them. Most governments have not been able to commit 100 per cent to their promises which I think that if that is adhered to, our challenges in the industry will be reduced by 20 per cent.”



As part of policy measures for the agricultural sector mentioned in the 2021 budget under the Ghana Cares Programme, there would be extended support of 1.5million Ghana cedis to farmers under the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme for the procurement of fertilizer, seeds, extensive services, among others.



Government further stated that it would support farmers through the Rearing for Food and Jobs programme and arrange financing facilities for poultry farmers and rice millers.

According to the chamber, these will increase the growth rate of the sector and solve its challenges if fulfilled.



Anthony Morrison, however, urged stakeholders to develop the right policies and approaches to reap the benefits of the free trade agreement fully.



“AFCFTA has come to stay, and it is for us as a country to design our strategy and look out for our comparative and competitive advantages in addressing various challenges that we face.”



The awardees commended the organizers of the awards ceremony for highlighting the achievements of players in the agricultural industry, adding that it is time for the spotlight to be put on agribusinesses to encourage young people to show interest and engage in improving agric and food security in Ghana.