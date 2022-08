Full list of winners at 5th Ghana Insurance Awards ceremony

Some of the winners with their awards

The 5th Ghana Insurance Awards was held in Accra with many top industry players swooping awards on Friday, August 27, 2022.

The event, which saw the largest gathering of players in the insurance industry gathered at the Kempinski Hotel, was to honour and reward the achievements and leadership in various key areas of the insurance sector.



The awards categories cut across life and non-life companies, re-insurers, brokerage firms and other intermediaries, health insurers, actuarial firms and other insurance service providers.



According to the awarding board, the GI Awards is in line with "our vision of rewarding excellence and creating a recognition space to foster good corporate governance as well as stimulate distinctive innovations and sustainable growth in term of insurance premium combined with business profitability."







GHANA INSURANCE AWARDS HALL OF FAME 2022



NATIONWIDE MEDICAL INSURANCE- PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



BIMA GHANA LIMITED-MICRO INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



ENTERPRISE INSURANCE LIMITED- GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



ENTERPRISE LIFE LTD- LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



FASTEST GROWING COMPANY OF THE YEAR



1. SERENE INSURANCE



BEST GROWING INTERMEDIARY FIRM OF THE YEAR



2. aYo INTERMEDIARIES GHANA LTD.



EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR- PRIVATE HEALTH

3. APEX HEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED



CSR LEADERSHIP AWARD- INSURANCE CATEGORY



4. ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY



BANCASSURANCE LEADER AWARD



5. ABSA BANK



BRAND OF THE YEAR- (LIFE) INSURANCE CATEGORY



6. PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY



BRAND OF THE YEAR- (GENERAL) INSURANCE CATEGORY



7. STAR ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMTED



PRODUCT INNOVATION AWARD - (LIFE) INSURANCE CATEGORY



8. OLD MUTUAL GHANA – OLD MUTUAL RETIREMENT SALARY



ICT LEADERSHIP AWARD- INSURANCE CATEGORY



9. ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE GHANA



SPONSORED BY ENTERPRISE COMPUTING

ICT LEADERSHIP AWARD- PRIVATE HEALTH



10. NATIONWIDE MEDICAL INSURANCE



BRAND OF THE YEAR – PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE CATEGORY



11. ACACIA HEALTH INSURANCE



BEST GROWING COMPANY OF THE YEAR- PRIVATE HEALTH CATEGORY



12. APEX HEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED



MARKETING INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR



13. OLD MUTUAL GHANA –BE INSPIRED CAMPAIGN



INNOVATIVE PRODUCT OF THE YEAR (PRIVATE HEALTH)



14. COSMOPOLITAN HEALTH INSURANCE - COSMO CARE FOR GARAGERS AND COMMERCIAL DRIVERS



AGENT OF THE YEAR



15. DEBORAH DEDE ARYEE - FIDELITY BANK GHANA LIMITED



PERSONAL LINES INSURER OF THE YEAR



16. STARLIFE ASSURANCE

PROMISING INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



17. IMPERIAL GENERAL ASSURANCE



MOBILE INSURANCE LEADERSHIP AWARD



18. aYo INTERMEDIARIES GHANA



COMMERCIAL LINES INSURER OF THE YEAR



19. ENTERPRISE INSURANCE LTD



INDIGENOUS INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



20. STARLIFE ASSURANCE



MAJOR LOSS AWARD



21. ENTERPRISE INSURANCE LTD



YOUNG ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR



22. KANTU ACHIRA - STANDARD CHARTERED GHANA PLC



BEST GROWING COMPANY OF THE YEAR- INSURANCE CATEGORY



23. METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE

CEO OF THE YEAR (PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE)



24. SETSOAFIA-TUKPEYI GODWIN FAFALI- APEX HEALTH INSURANCE LIMITED



CEO OF THE YEAR- INSURANCE CATEGORY



25. ERNESTINA ABEH- ENTERPRISE INSURANCE



PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



26. METROPOLITAN HEALTH INSURANCE GHANA LTD



LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



27. STARLIFE ASSURANCE



GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR



28. STAR ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED



SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD



29. DR. BERNARD OKOE - BOYE