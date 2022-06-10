Full list of winners of the maiden edition of the National FMCG Summit and Awards 2022

Photo to illustrate the story

Source: Promasidor Ghana Limited

It was a premier gathering of Brands, leaders, and experts in the consumables sector which took off this June 3rd at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra; the event addressed modern discoveries and future trends in the sector through a variety of sessions and experiences.

The Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Summit and Awards recognized, Africa’s



global leaders in the multitrillion-dollar FMCG economy, The National FMCG Summit, and the Awards event brought together key players and delegates from the consumer packaged goods and business industry in Ghana, Africa, and the world under the theme: Codes of winning in the New Reality; Sustaining winning brands with the New consumer.



The keynote address speakers included Fatima Ali Mohammed, CEO of Brands Warrior Africa as well as Agyakwa Addo, Associate Director -Kantar.



Fatima added that Brands must be intentional, Brands must focus on marketing, and must involve the latest trends in their campaigns. FMCG must reinvent communication methods in order to be innovative to attract the needed profits. She also added that if we build the industry with purpose, deserving profits will follow.



Agyakwa Addo from Kantar spoke of the essence of brand health and its relevance in the FMCG space. The event also had a great panel discussing the topic; The future of FMCG in Ghana.

Plenary Speakers included Ato mica - Managing Partner, Maverick Research, Adeline Esi Asante-Antwi, Marketing Manager L’Oréal West Africa. Joel Boateng - Category Manager Oral care and Skincare, Unilever Ghana, Barbara Incoom - Marketing Director, Delta Paper Mill. And Abena Nyantakyiwaa, Digital Manager Guinness Ghana PLC.



The panel Spoke about the rise in the adoption of digitalization and e-commerce; the Increasing Sophistication of consumers, and the ripples from pandemics and geopolitical crises with diverse implications on the FMCG industry in Ghana and Africa that have not been given necessary consideration.



The summit drew from relevant findings from carefully curated studies, ideas from thoughtful and eminent professionals, and predictions derived from analyzing data to highlight critical growth enablers and possible threats to the development and expansion of the industry that serves nearly everyone in the world. Discussions about the future of the industry and the collective functions of stakeholders in an attempt to bring more satisfaction and delight among ever-learning retailers and consumers.



Global Ovations CEO (Organizers for The National FMCG Summit and Awards) Mr. Gideon Raji added that This is going to be the first of many FMCG summits in Ghana which will extend to other countries in our sub-region.



We believe that an event of this nature has been a long time coming as fast-moving consumer goods have been around from the dawn of civilization and can be likened to the bloodline of our economy. This impact of this industry is felt in households in every nook and cranny with daily staples.

Also, it is a huge contributor to the GDP of any economy, including Ghana. It is, therefore, just right that we give it some therapeutic attention especially after it was hard hit by the COVID-19 crisis. And this is the reason for this year’s theme: Codes of winning in the New Reality; Sustaining winning brands with the News consumer.



The National FMCG Summit and Awards organized by Global Ovations saw C-suite executives and leaders in the FMCG industry. The event was climaxed with the National FMCG Awards rewarding brands, initiatives, projects, and personalities.



The winners of the National FMCG Awards have been listed below



Most Consumable Product of The Year INDOMIE / Home Care Brand of The Year SUNLIGHT ,Tissue Brand of The Year FLORA TISSUE PAPER / Brands Manager of The Year (Food Production) AKSHAY KALRA (Brand Manager, Indomie, Tolaram Group) / Marketing Icon of the Year (Beauty & Personal Care) ALI JIHAMI (Marketing Manager, Ghandour Cosmetics,) / Marketing Icon of the Year (Beverages) RAJ MIRPURI (Head of Sales & Marketing Bel Aqua Mineral Water) / Food Best Logistics Company of The Year BOLT FOOD / Skin Care Brand of The Year JRA FOUNDATION FACE CREAM / Oral Care Brand of The Year PEPSODENT/ Bread Spread Brand of The Year BLUE BAND MARGARINE / Confectionery Dairy Brand of The Year DANO MILK / Innovative Marketing Icon of The Year (Dairy Food) - WILSON AGBEKO MAWUFEMOR / Marketing Manager, Arla Foods Ltd) / Marketing Manager of The Year ADELINE ESI ASANTE-ANTWI (Marketing Manager, L’Oréal West Africa / Food Brand of The Year FRYTOL COOKING OIL / Health Based Quick meal Brand of The Year KELLOGGS / Team Lead of the Year (Dairy Foods) VYTAUTAS PETRONIS (General Manager, Arla Foods) / Mineral water of The Year BEL-AQUA MINERAL WATER / Beauty and Personal Care Brand PRINCESS PAA COCOA BUTTER / Health & Wellness Initiative of The Year TALK TO A DENTIST – PEPSODENT/ Marketing Director of The Year (Personal Care) BARBARA INCOOM (Marketing Director, Delta Paper Mill Ltd,)/ Ultimate Category Manager of The Year - JOEL BOATENG (Category Manager, Oral Care, Unilever Ghana Ltd)/ Outstanding Leader of The Year (Brands Innovation) KWAME BOAITEY WIAFE (General manager Wilmar Africa Africa) / Inspirational Leader of The Year MENSAH SENEADZA (Country Manager, Suntory Beverage and Food.) / Beer of The Year GUINNESS / Marketing Lead of The Year PATIENCE OFORIWA MPEREH (Marketing Director, Wilmar Africa Limited)/Shero In Cosmetic Manufacturing JANE REASON AHADZIE (CEO & fonder, JRA Cosmetics Ltd) /Marketing Icon of the Year (Alcoholic Beverages) ROLAND K. OFORI (Head of beers, Guinness Ghana Ltd) /Business Leader of the Year (Home Care) NANA YAA OWUSU-ANSAH (Marketing Director, Beauty & Personal Care, Unilever Ghana Ltd) /Campaign of The Year BLACK SHINES BRIGHTEST GUINNESS /Innovative Product of The Year MINIMIE ATSOMO /Health Based Energy Drink of The Year LUCOZADE/Outstanding Leader of The Year (Food - Dairy) ZIOBEIETON YEO, Managing Director, FanMilk Plc /Outstanding Brand Manager of The Year (Food - Dairy) ERIC KUMAH, Brand Manager, FanMilk.













