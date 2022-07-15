0
Funds expected from IMF might arrive in Q1 2023

Peter Terkper GBC Economist and Tax Expert, Peter Terkper

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Economist and Tax Expert, Peter Terkper says though the IMF has concluded its data gathering mission, funds might be given to the country in the first quarter of next year.

He said though the COVID Pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have contributed to the current economic difficulties, the effects could have been minimal had it not been the numerous flagship programs being implemented by the government.

According to him, the country is negotiating with the IMF for financial assistance because government was unable to control its expenditure.

Meanwhile a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Godfred Bokpin said the pandemic did not affect other countries like Togo and Cote d’ I’voire differently than it affected Ghana, but their economies are better than ours.

He mentioned the large government size as needless, calling for a review in the various offices. He attributed different strikes in the country to government inefficiencies.

