0
Menu
Business

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: British Airways slashes flights on Sept 19 to create a ‘quiet’ atmosphere

BritishAirways Boeing777 AlamyF1KW8J Scaled British Airways

Sun, 18 Sep 2022 Source: aviationghana.com

London-based British Airways (BA) says it will reduce and re-time some flights at Heathrow on September 19, 2022, as part of plans to create a quiet atmosphere during the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“As a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during her State Funeral, we have reduced our schedule & re-timed some flights at Heathrow to ensure the skies are quiet at certain moments on Monday, September 19th,” the airline said in a Tweet on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

British Airways’ statement follows the decision by Heathrow Airport to liaise with airlines to avoid noise disruption during the state funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, Heathrow, NATS and airlines, will make appropriate changes to their operations to avoid noise disruption for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey and the Committal Service at Windsor Castle on Monday 19 September 2022.

“Heathrow and airlines are working closely with NATS to minimise the impact of these changes. Passengers affected by these changes will be contacted directly by their airlines. If your flight has been cancelled, please do not turn up to the airport. We apologise for the inconvenience some passengers will experience due to these exceptional circumstances,” Heathrow Airport tweeted on Thursday.

Source: aviationghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment
NIA boss laments high level of corruption
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Evra incurs wrath of fans after describing Arsenal as babies among big teams
Where is Aisha Huang's first Ghanaian husband, Anthony Fabian? - Okudzeto
Hearts of Oak 'sad' they can't support Kotoko on Sunday against RC Kadiogo
Related Articles: