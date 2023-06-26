0
GACL will not impose $7 charge or tax for luggage fumigation at KIA – Management

KIA Terminal312121211121212.jpeg Ghana's Kotoka International Airport - Terminal 3

Mon, 26 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has debunked claims that it plans to impose a $7 charge for the fumigation of passengers luggage at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

This comes after news media reports had suggested that the Ghana Health Service was impressing on airlines to add US$7 per passenger on each international airline ticket sold and remit the same to the government agency [KIA] as a luggage fumigation charge.

But the GACL Management in a statement available to GhanaWeb Business said it will not and does not plan to impose any such charges or taxes on passengers for the purposes of luggage fumigation.

“GACL wishes to assure the general public that it will not impose any such taxes or charges on passengers for luggage fumigation purposes as reported.”

“All reports to the contrary should therefore be disregarded,” the GACL added.

