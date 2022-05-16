GAWU warns of impending hunger in Ghana

Food shortage looming in Ghana

Govt does not have money to support farmers, GAWU

There is a deliberate policy to reduce output,GAWU



No food shortage in Ghana, Nana Addo



The Ghana Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) has indicated that there may be more hunger than there is already if government does not invest in the agriculture sector.



General Secretary of the Union, Edward Kareweh, bemoaned the government’s attitude towards making investments in the agricultural sector.



Speaking on TV3 News, he said, “As we speak, the food you are eating was not produced in 2022. There will be hunger, already there is hunger and the hunger will be more because I don’t foresee the government getting money to support farmers to produce.”

“There is a deliberate policy to reduce output. When you refuse to invest, what are you doing?”



Government had earlier assured that there will be no hunger in Ghana due to the institution of its flagship programs including the Planting for Food and Jobs.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2021 Farmer’s Day celebration said, “This year’s event has taken on added significance because of the efforts of our farmers and fisherfolk in ensuring that there were no shortages of food at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is wealth in agriculture, and the government will continue to create the enabling environment and put in place the necessary policies and programmes for the rapid growth of the agricultural sector.”



However, Kareweh said, “the reality is that we do not have enough food in this country. The reality is that we import so much into this country. So if there is a problem in those countries you import those problems.”