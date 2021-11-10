GB Foods excites consumers with ‘Twa w’anum na k)’ Spain Promotion’

GB Foods Ghana, leading manufacturers of Gino and Pomo tomato mix

Source: GB Foods Ghana

GB Foods Ghana, leading manufacturers of Gino and Pomo tomato mix and other products, has a partnership deal with La-Liga in Spain. As part of this deal, GB Foods Ghana launched a special Consumer Promotion to reward loyal consumers of the Gino and Pomo brands.

Dubbed ‘Twa w’anum na k)’ Spain Promotion’, the promo will reward 10 (ten) selected consumers and their partners with a free trip to Spain by patronizing GB Food Promo products and following the simple instructions. Several others will receive consolation prizes such as TVs, PS 5, Phones, Fridges, Gas cookers, Washing Machines, Blenders, La Liga original jerseys, footballs, caps, and airtime every two weeks. The promo will reward over 18,000 consumers across the country.



Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of GB Foods, Mr. David Afflu, said the promo is in recognition of the critical part consumers and partners play in their business. “At GB Foods we constantly remind ourselves that without our consumers and partners, we cease to exist.



They are the reason for our existence, and we will seize every opportunity to celebrate and reward these loyal consumers for their patronage. I encourage the public to take an active part in this promo to stand a chance of winning the exciting prizes and ultimately stand a chance to fly to Spain with their Partners”.



The Marketing Director for GB Foods, Akua Obiri-Yeboah, said: “We are excited about this promo. Our consumers have been at the core of our business growth and this promo attests to our deep appreciation of our consumers and the value they bring on board”.



The ‘Twa w’anum na k) Spain Promotion’ is a point-based system where customers accrue points to stand a chance to fly to Spain every two weeks.

The mechanics of the promo are as follows.



1. Buy any Gino Tomato Mix, Gino Pepper and Onion, Gino Max, or Pomo Promo packs



2. Find a code in the Pack or Tray



3. Dial *161* # to load and increase your Points



4. Terms and conditions are posted on all our digital pages

Consumers with the highest points accumulated would be rewarded every two weeks. The top 10 (Ten)consumers with the highest points stand to travel to Spain with their partners to enjoy a boat cruise, city tour and a full La Liga VIP match experience, and other exciting prices. The promo runs from the 8th of November 2021 to the end of January 2022.



The Twa w’anum na k) Spain Promotion launch took place at the Marriott Hotel, Accra.



