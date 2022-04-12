0
GBC owes ECG GH¢15.4 million - Report alleges

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

ECG lists 29 institutions that will face disconnection

ECG to recover monies from debtors

GBC may face power disconnection

The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has been allegedly reported to owe the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) an amount of GH¢ 15,420,246.

According to a citinewsroom report, "GBC transmission alone owes a total bill of GH¢4,281,342, while GBC itself owes GH¢11,138,904."

The news portal, citing their unnamed source averred that GBC has been hesitant to settle its debts, hence, making the organization appear on ECG's 29 highly indebted clients.

The state broadcaster may face power disconnection in the coming days.

The Electricity Company of Ghana during the week listed 29 public and private institutions that would face disconnection from the national grid due to their indebtedness.

This forms part of a special national operation by ECG to recover monies from its clients, as well as clean their debt data.

Some public and private institutions that are on ECG's debtors' lists are; Ghana Airport Company, Parliament, UNDP, EOCO, UPSA, Ministry of Communication, Kofi Annan Center, Entrance Pharmacy, and Internal Audit Agency.

Most of these institutions have either received demand or disconnection notices from ECG.

It would be recalled the state broadcaster had its electricity disconnected in October 2021 for the same reason - failing to settle its debts to the power distributor.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
