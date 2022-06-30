GCB Bank PLC delegation calls on Accra Mayor

Mayor Sackey (fifth left) emphasized the need to support Green Ghana agenda

Source: GNA

Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, has called on corporate bodies and individuals to support the city's green agenda by adopting open spaces for beautification.

She made the call when a delegation from GCB Bank PLC paid a courtesy call on her to strengthen the relationship between the bank and the Assembly and to rekindle efforts towards greening and beautifying the City of Accra.



Mrs Sackey informed the delegation of the Assembly's digitization project targeted at revenue mobilization.



Mr Socrates Afram, the Deputy Managing Director (Finance) at the GCB Bank PLC, who led the delegation, said their visit was to discuss ways by which the bank could assist the Assembly to facilitate revenue collection, among others.

Touching on Corporate Social Responsibility, Mr Afram expressed GCB’s commitment to continue supporting the AMA in addressing social issues.



He congratulated the Mayor on her appointment as the first female Mayor of the city of Accra since the AMA’s establishment 120 years ago.



Other members of the GCB delegation include Chief Digital Marketing Officer, Mr Eric Coffie, Head, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Kojo Kwarteng, Head, Governance Risk & Control, Mrs. Joyce Mensah Head, G-Money, Mr. Carl Ashie, and Human Resource Department, Mrs Louisa Boamah.