GCB denies allegations of GH¢ 52.5 billion unauthorised transfers

Logo of GCB

GCB Bank Limited has denied allegations, that it has done unauthorised transfers of GH¢ 52.5 billion to unknown sources, describing the allegations as “false and mischievously designed to discredit the bank”.

A statement from GCB Bank’s Corporate Affairs Department, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the bank noted with grave concern the publication of a doctored letter dated 5th October, 2020, purportedly emanating from the Ghana Audit Service in respect of funds transferred.



The said letter currently circulating on social media with the caption, “Audit Service Reports of GH¢ 52.5 Billion Transferred from GCB Bank to Unknown Sources,” the statement said was false.

“We hereby deny the allegation that GCB has effected unauthorised transfers. We further assure all our stakeholders that GCB, as a Bank of international repute, conducts its activities in line with sound banking principles.



The Bank will not engage in any activity that will erode the trust and confidence the public has reposed in us over the years,” the statement said.