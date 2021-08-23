GCB moves up on global social media ranking

GCB celebrates 84th global ranking on social media

Source: GCB Bank Limited

GCB Bank Limited has now moved inches higher on the Power 100 Banks using social media in 2021.

The 2019 ranking saw GCB occupying the 93rd spot and after the 2021 second quarter evaluation, the bank occupies the 84th position with the aim of improving on the spot in the near future.



GCB is the only Ghanaian bank to have been listed and ranked among the prestigious power 100 financial institutions across the globe.



The Power 100, which is a list of retail banks and credit unions using major social media channels to promote retail solutions, is collated by The Financial Brand; a US-based institution that monitors roughly 2,500 banks and credit unions on Facebook and Twitter as well as Instagram and YouTube.



According to The Financial Brand, the series of lists is based on a proprietary database encompassing hundreds of banks and credit unions in English-speaking countries around the world. The ranking is based on Banks and Credit Unions that provide retail consumer financial services and conduct the bulk of their marketing in English on social media with the most content posted.



The bank currently has a total following of over 600,000 and has shared over 500 products and non-product-related content across our active channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linked-In, and YouTube in the first and second quarter of 2021.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Kofi Adomakoh, said the bank would continue to harness the use of social media and other digital marketing tools to create and heighten the awareness level for our digital offerings, mitigate crises and enhance the Bank's reputation through sustainability drives.



He expressed his appreciation to the board, customers, shareholders, and staff of the Bank for supporting and working assiduously to improve on the performance of the Bank.



GCB, according to the Head of Corporate Affairs Department, Mr. Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng, will continue to stir the passion of its online audience with content that educates, entertains, inspires, and connects while dominating the market.



Some of the Listed Banks include:



1.State Bank of India

2.ICICI



3.Axis



4.Yes



5.Kotak Mahindra



6.TD Bank (Canada)

7.HDFC



8.GT Bank, Nigeria



9.Zenith Bank, Nigeria



10.RBC



11.Chase

12.BDO



13.TD Bank (US)



14.Goldman SachsCiti



15.HSBC