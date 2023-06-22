0
‘Ofori-Atta is not opening up on IMF updates’ – Adongo

Isaac Adongo121212 Isaac Adongo MP for Bolga Central

Thu, 22 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

Isaac Adongo, the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, says Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister has for some time now not updated Ghanaians on the $3 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan.

At a News Conference dubbed “The Update of the Finance Minister and Comments Made by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” in Parliament on Wednesday, Adongo alleged that Ofori-Atta purposely failed to inform the public about conditionalities of the IMF government signed onto.

“…Such as three months upward adjustments of utility tariffs, restrictions on public sector salaries, restructuring of pension funds and local banks,” he said.

Adongo alleged that the government was likely to default in the payment of the first matured bonds under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Adongo, also a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central, questioned Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision for Ghana, particularly when he was hopeful of becoming the next President in 2025.

Source: GNA
