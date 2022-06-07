GEA, MasterCard supports 374 youth with start-up equipment

The presentation ceremony

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation, has supported some 374 youth with business start-up equipment after undergoing apprenticeship training across the Savannah region under the Young African Works initiative.

The graduands who are into tailoring, hairdressing, and barbering, among others, were each given equipment to aid them in starting up their own business ventures.



The initiative, which the GEA and MasterCard Foundation designed, is geared toward creating opportunities, especially for women, girls, and the youth, by helping in creating dignifying jobs.



Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Damongo, the Chief Executive officer of GEA, Mrs. Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, said she was overwhelmed by the number of people who have applied and encouraged many of the youth to take advantage of the initiative to help in the creation of jobs in the region.



She appealed to the beneficiaries to make good use of the start-up kits by creating jobs for themselves.

Mrs. Yankey-Ayeh added that women’s economic empowerment was one of the world’s most promising areas of investment, biggest emerging market, and talent pools yet to be tapped.



Savannah Regional minister Saeed Jibril Muhazu in a speech, said the government is keen on reducing poverty in the region.



