0
Menu
Business

GEA committed to build capacity of SMEs for AfCFTA market - Kosi

Kosi Yankey Ayeh NBSSI Ghana Enterprises Agency CEO, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) says it will continue to offer the right technical and financial support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to empower them for the single continental market.

According to its Chief Executive Officer, Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, this action is tied to government’s strong focus on the growth and development of a robust private sector to boost the nation’s trade potentials.

“We have interventions that support the youth and women entrepreneurs who make up majority of the country’s population and private sector businesses respectively. These are the segments of the population that are very prevalent and growing."

"We need to be able to support these categories of people to curtail certain problems that we might not see, and something government is trying to address as much as possible,” she said.

According to her, the outfit has programmes to build both big and small enterprises geared towards private sector development and growth as well as job creation for Ghanaians.

“GEA is the apex state body for supporting micro, small and medium enterprises with interventions for businesses or entrepreneurs across various sectors. There might be policy directions that focuses on specific target groups like anchor industries but we’re mostly looking out for all SMEs,” she added.

Mrs. Yankey-Ayeh said GEA’s work or interventions do not discriminate on the sector, gender of the beneficiary but very open to all including persons with disabilities to enable them pay close attention to their needs and to help build their industries.

Source: thebftonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo's daughter in private ceremony at Jubilee House
Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo should be blamed for Gyakye Quayson’s woes – Allotey Jacobs
'Babies with sharp teeth' label: Rawlings didn't mention any names - Ablakwa
I haven't been fair to Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal coach Arteta in shocking admission
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi