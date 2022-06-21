GEA supports 436 artisans with startup kits in the Eastern Region

Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Enterprises Agency

Source: GNA

The Young Africa Works project, a partnership between the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) and the Mastercard Foundation (MCF), has supported 436 artisans in the Eastern Region with startup kits worth millions of cedis.

The beneficiaries were presented with certificates in addition to the startup kits after successful completion of a three-year Apprenticeship to an Entrepreneurship programme, a component of the MCF project.



The beneficiaries were from the 33 districts in Eastern Region including Fanteakwa South, Abuakwa North, Kwahu East, Kwaebibirem, Birim North, New Juaben South and Suhum Municipalities.



The trade areas included welders, auto mechanics, electricians, dressmakers, hairdressers, beauticians, caterers, and they were given gas ovens, cookers, sewing machines, portable household mini welders, heavy-duty tool boxes, hair dryers, among others.



Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), said the Mastercard Foundation project had trained over 1,333 people (men and women) in the Eastern Region out of 12,000 people nationwide.



She said the beneficiaries were taught the skills of various trades and they were supported with the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) certification so that they could improve themselves.

“We are trying to get the youth to build entrepreneurial skills and culture to be able to grow and start their own businesses.



This, the officials from Business Advisory Center (BAC) in the districts and GEA in the regions would monitor, evaluate, and ensure that the equipment given to the graduate artisans are well utilized,” she said.



Mr Gottfried Odamtten-Sowah, Programme Lead for Mastercard Foundation, said the foundation envisions that by 2030, the Young Africa Works project would enable three million young people in Ghana to secure employment.



He urged the graduates to transfer the skills and knowledge acquired to the young ones in their localities so that the community and the entire nation benefits.