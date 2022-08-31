GEPA clarifies non-payment of Social Security of contract workers

GEPA

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority has stated that the Authority has fully made Social Security payments for its contract staff to date.

In response to information sighted by GhanaWeb as contained in the Auditor General’s report, GEPA confirmed that despite the non-payment of the said amounts totaling over GH¢500,000 at the time of the audit, the payments have been made to SSNIT after the audit.



In a rejoinder to GhanaWeb on August 31, 2022, it said, “Ghana Export Promotion Authority confirms that there was an aberration related to the payment of SSNIT contributions for contract workers during the period under review i.e., 2019 – 2020.



“Ghana Export Promotion wishes to confirm that this has been rectified since March 2022. Contract workers in the Ghana Export Promotion Authority have had their backlog of SSNIT contributions paid and the Authority continues to pay the SSNIT contributions of its contract staff,” the letter read.



According to the Auditor General’s report on Public Accounts – Public Boards, Corporations, and other statutory institutions for the period ended 31 December 2021, GEPA failed to pay the SSNIT contributions of contract workers of over GH¢ 500,000.

According to the report, “Management did not make regular contributions on behalf of the Contract workers to SSNIT during the period under review” i.e., July 2019 to December 2020, contrary to sections of the National Pensions Act.



The Auditor, therefore, directed that the management settle all outstanding SSNIT contributions of all affected staff.



