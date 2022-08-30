0
GEPA failed to pay SSNIT contribution of contract workers of over GH¢ 500,000 – A-G report

Gepa NEW Ghana Export Promotion Authority

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Auditor General’s report has revealed that the Ghana Export Promotion Authority failed to make pension payments for contract workers to the tune of GH¢517,520.16.

According to the report, contrary to sections of the National Pensions Act that stipulates that “Management did not make regular contributions on behalf of the Contract workers to SSNIT during the period under review” i.e., July 2019 to December 2020.

“Management's refusal to perform its obligation under the National Pensions Act accounted for this anomaly. Continued default of statutory payments would attract penalties which would affect the cash flow of the Authority. Legal actions can also be taken against the Authority by the affected employees.”

The Auditor has therefore directed that the management with immediate effect settle all outstanding SSNIT payments of all affected staff.

It also stated that measures should be put in place to ensure that monthly payments of statutory deductions are paid within 14 days of the ensuing month to avoid penalties.

However, in response, “Management responded that they are investigating this issue and will ensure appropriate payments are done to SSNIT in favour of the affected staff immediately,” the report said.

The report on Public Accounts – Public Boards, Corporations, and other statutory institutions is for the period ended 31 December 2021.

