GEPA seriously considering export of materials on Ghana's heritage and history – CEO

Heritage and historical tourism would help Ghana more foreign exchange - Asabea Asare

Export of book and audio-visuals on Ghana history would help attract more tourists – GEPA



‘Remnants of a Haunted Past – Forts and Castles of Ghana’ book launched



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEPA, Afua Asabea Asare, has said her entity was seriously considering the export of materials including books and audio-visual on Ghana's heritage and history.



She said the export of these materials that told Ghana’s history and heritage will encourage people of African heritage to visit the county.



According to her, historical tourism was a huge foreign exchange and GEPA was going to initiate the process to help Ghana tap into this possibility.

“We have the black diaspora in USA, Europe, Canada and the Caribbean, with most of them tracing their history of departure from Africa from these forts and castles. It was an unfortunate happening, but we can begin to see the brighter side of how to positively tell these stories to ignite interest in pilgrimage on large scale in order to preserve the history surrounding these monuments and to most importantly generate income from such visits,” he said.



The CEO of GEPA (Ghana Export Promotion Authority) who made remarks at the launch of a historical book ‘Remnants of a Haunted Past – Forts and Castles of Ghana’, said the book told the story of Ghana’s role in the departure to the ‘new world’.



“When we look at movies from other countries; it makes us want to go visit. That’s exactly what triggers GEPA’s interest to collaborate with the author to promote these edifices through the use of photography to sell Ghana,” she said.



Afua Asabea Asare urged Ghana’s foreign missions to acquire the book and keep it in their libraries to help encourage diasporans to visit Ghana.



“Apart from that, the book is a good material in public libraries, personal libraries, schools, government institutions, airports, hotels, lobbies and lounges,” she added