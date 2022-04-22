GEPA to hold SoundOut Premium Art Exhibition in France

File Photo

Source: GNA

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) is organizing an Art Festival dubbed “Accra in Paris” at the Elysee Montmartre in Paris on April 23, 2022, in partnership with Media AK, Empire Protocol, the French Embassy in Ghana, Ghana Mission in France and UNESCO.

The event will continue at UNESCO with a premium exhibition from April 25 - 28, 2022.



A statement from GEPA said for the Accra in Paris edition, 10 Ghanaian Artists would be featuring their works on a variety of aesthetic mediums, that will appeal to art lovers, collectors, and students of art.



The idea behind SoundOut making an appearance in Paris is to leverage patrons of the Accra in Paris musical concert, tap into the cultural space of the French Community, and encourage an appreciation of the vibrance Ghanaian art offers.



Previous SoundOut Art Exhibitions held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre in December 2020 and August 2021, saw a good number of patrons from the European community attending the exhibition.



The Head of Ghana’s Mission in France, Anna Bossman and Ms. Anne Sophie Avé, the French Ambassador to Ghana, are expected to attend this event.



In the 2020 Non-Traditional Export revenue performance, Ghana’s industrial art and craft sector saw a 110% growth value over the previous year, depicting an increased demand for products in that sector.

In previous years, the industrial art and craft sector has seen very marginal growth values, thus interventions that promote exposure of Art products such as the SoundOut Art Exhibition are impactful and necessary.



The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) is the national focal point agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry with the mandate to develop and promote non-traditional exports in Ghana.



The goal of GEPA is to ensure that Ghana’s non-traditional export trade contributes to accelerated economic growth through strategic marketing of Made-in-Ghana products in the competitive global economy.



GEPA provides relevant trade information to buyers interested in sourcing quality products from the country.



To this end, GEPA assists buyers to make well-informed decisions on doing business in Ghana.