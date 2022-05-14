GEPA to sell Ghana to the world at WTPO

Dr. Afua Asabea Asare is CEO of GEPA

Russia-Ukraine crisis affecting imports

AfCFTA to build free trade for Africa



GEPA to put Ghana on the world map



CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, has noted that the World Trade Promotion Conference has a lot of benefits for Ghana.



The conference which is hosting participants from 57countries will afford the opportunity to learn from other countries, and strategies they have employed to ensure the sustainability of businesses.



Addressing the media, Dr. Asabea said, "We are going to gain a lot from what is happening at the WTPO. We are going to learn from our peers what they have done to sustain businesses in their countries. It is a peer-sharing experience that is going to happen there. We are going to learn from the best practices. We are going to expose Ghana to the world. We are exposing what we have to the world.

It's going to take Ghana out of its little space. It is putting us on the world map once again. It's telling the whole world, it's showcasing what we have to the rest of the world. We should make it experiential for our guests"



However, Executive Director at the International Trade Centre, partners of the World Trade Promotion Conference, Pamela Coke-Hamilton, noted that “It is completely natural for countries that feel threatened to pull inwards but I don’t think that is going to last long."



The AfCFTA provides a platform for African countries to trade among themselves to reduce the reliance on European countries.



She stated that “we are already seeing a movement of near-shoring or friend shoring taking place where there are amazing opportunities now for Africa because of the shift out of Asia and China towards potential markets which will loosen up the supply chain and allow greater ease in movement.”



“It is important to realize that there has not been a crisis like this in over a 100years and so none of us will know how to address this in real-time. That added to the conflict with Ukraine has exacerbated the situation, increased supply costs, migration, and refugee crisis.”

According to Pamela Coke-Hamilton, Africa must take advantage of these opportunities to build its free trade.



