GGSA discovers large deposits of iron ore in Oti region

Iron ore

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has discovered large quantities of iron ore deposits in Akokrowa, a farming community in the Oti Region of Ghana.

The iron ore, according to the geological investigation, is 55.22 weight percent (fe) and of a higher grade.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A Jinapor at a meeting with the Chiefs and people of Akokrowa on Tuesday 14th December, 2021 said government will ensure that the commodity found in the area benefits the people.



He said government is determined to provide value addition to its raw commodity and would ensure that the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development work closely with the GGSA and the community to ensure that full value chain is retained in the region and the country.



He maintained that the exploration and the business of the iron will create jobs and wealth for the people of Oti and the country in general.

Mr Jinapor described the discovery of the iron ore in commercial quantities as "good news" and urged the Chiefs and people to work in harmony to drive development to the area.



The Omanhene of the Apesokubi Traditional Area Okogyeaman Koram II, expressed the readiness of his people to make the project a success.



He pledged to support the GGSA, GIISDEC and government, saying "I will release Lands to expand and push the progress of the work as and when required".



The Chief also appealed to the government through the Minister to provide them with electrification, schools, hospitals and other amenities to help relief the people while commending the President for the creation of the Oti Region which has long being on the drawing Board.